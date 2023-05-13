Werner Enterprises, Inc. (WERN) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 30th

Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the transportation company on Wednesday, July 19th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This is an increase from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Werner Enterprises has raised its dividend by an average of 12.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Werner Enterprises has a dividend payout ratio of 15.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Werner Enterprises to earn $3.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.7%.

Shares of NASDAQ WERN opened at $45.56 on Friday. Werner Enterprises has a 12-month low of $35.84 and a 12-month high of $50.31. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.07.

Werner Enterprises ( NASDAQ:WERN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.11). Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The company had revenue of $832.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WERN. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $57.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.06.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises in the first quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises in the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

