Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WDOFF) Short Interest Up 13.3% in April

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WDOFF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,089,900 shares, an increase of 13.3% from the April 15th total of 1,844,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 124,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 16.8 days.

Wesdome Gold Mines Stock Performance

Shares of Wesdome Gold Mines stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 212,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,766. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.73. Wesdome Gold Mines has a one year low of $4.48 and a one year high of $10.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WDOFF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$8.25 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$8.75 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th.

About Wesdome Gold Mines

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. is a mining exploration company, which engages in the provision of acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of gold properties. It holds interest in the Eagle River Mine, Mishi Mine, Kiena complex, and Moss Lake Gold Mines properties. The company was founded on October 21, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

