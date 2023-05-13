Wesdome Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:WDOFF) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.72

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WDOFF – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.72 and traded as high as $6.87. Wesdome Gold Mines shares last traded at $6.36, with a volume of 430,664 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$8.75 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Desjardins cut their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$8.25 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday.

Get Wesdome Gold Mines alerts:

Wesdome Gold Mines Trading Up 2.2 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.73.

Wesdome Gold Mines Company Profile

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. is a mining exploration company, which engages in the provision of acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of gold properties. It holds interest in the Eagle River Mine, Mishi Mine, Kiena complex, and Moss Lake Gold Mines properties. The company was founded on October 21, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.