Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Price Target Lowered to $40.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on WDC. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Western Digital in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Western Digital from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas raised shares of Western Digital from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.67.
Western Digital Stock Up 1.5 %
WDC opened at $33.03 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.11 and a 200 day moving average of $36.55. The company has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of -15.08 and a beta of 1.69. Western Digital has a 12 month low of $29.73 and a 12 month high of $63.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.
Western Digital Company Profile
Western Digital Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the Flash and Hard Disk Drive segments. The Flash segment represents flash-based data storage devices. The Hard Disk Drive segment provides hard disk storage solutions.
