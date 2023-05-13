Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Price Target Lowered to $40.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on WDC. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Western Digital in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Western Digital from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas raised shares of Western Digital from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.67.

WDC opened at $33.03 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.11 and a 200 day moving average of $36.55. The company has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of -15.08 and a beta of 1.69. Western Digital has a 12 month low of $29.73 and a 12 month high of $63.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 661 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 114.4% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 879 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 1,885.7% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 973 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the Flash and Hard Disk Drive segments. The Flash segment represents flash-based data storage devices. The Hard Disk Drive segment provides hard disk storage solutions.

