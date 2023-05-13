Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) PT Raised to C$35.00

Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$25.50 to C$26.50 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th.

Shares of WTE stock opened at C$29.45 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$27.06 and a 200-day moving average price of C$25.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.37. Westshore Terminals Investment has a 52 week low of C$21.59 and a 52 week high of C$37.70.

Westshore Terminals Investment Increases Dividend

Westshore Terminals Investment ( TSE:WTE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$54.37 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Westshore Terminals Investment will post 1.7348033 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Westshore Terminals Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. Westshore Terminals Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 132.08%.

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation operates a coal storage and loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia. The company has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia, Alberta, and the Northwestern United States. Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

