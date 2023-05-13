Weyerhaeuser Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 (NYSE:WY)

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WYGet Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, June 16th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st.

Weyerhaeuser has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 19.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Weyerhaeuser has a dividend payout ratio of 60.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Weyerhaeuser to earn $1.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.1%.

NYSE:WY opened at $29.83 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $27.36 and a 12 month high of $40.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $21.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.47.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WYGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.09. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WY. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,440,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 414,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,730,000 after purchasing an additional 5,984 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 6,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.86.

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

