Winpak Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WIPKF) Short Interest Update

Winpak Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WIPKF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, a drop of 48.9% from the April 15th total of 37,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 189.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Winpak from C$52.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

Winpak Stock Performance

WIPKF traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.08. 121 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 956. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.99. Winpak has a 1 year low of $28.81 and a 1 year high of $35.85.

About Winpak

Winpak Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of packaging materials and related packaging machines. The firm operates through following segments: Rigid Packaging & Flexible Lidding; Flexible Packaging; and Packaging Machinery. The Rigid Packaging & Flexible Lidding segment includes the rigid containers and lidding product groups.

