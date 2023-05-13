WPP (NASDAQ:WPP) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Posted by on May 13th, 2023

WPP (NASDAQ:WPPGet Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

WPP Stock Performance

NASDAQ WPP traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $55.89. The company had a trading volume of 71,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,160. WPP has a 1 year low of $39.67 and a 1 year high of $64.07.

About WPP



WPP Plc is a creative transformation company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies. The Global Integrated Agencies segment offers creative services including advertising, marketing, and brand strategies and campaigns across all media.

