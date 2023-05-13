Wrapped BNB Price Down 4.9% Over Last 7 Days (WBNB)

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 12th. Wrapped BNB has a market capitalization of $964.43 million and $184.54 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar. One Wrapped BNB token can currently be bought for about $309.90 or 0.01155230 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped BNB Profile

Wrapped BNB’s genesis date was September 4th, 2020. Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 3,112,064 tokens. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @binance_dex. Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain.

BNB doesn’t conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.

Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Buying and Selling Wrapped BNB

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped BNB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

