Wrapped Cardano (WADA) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $12.80 Billion

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. One Wrapped Cardano coin can now be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00001364 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Wrapped Cardano has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped Cardano has a total market cap of $12.80 billion and $1,987.19 worth of Wrapped Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001381 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano launched on September 1st, 2017. Wrapped Cardano’s total supply is 35,777,697,011 coins and its circulating supply is 34,846,048,795 coins. The official website for Wrapped Cardano is www.cardano.org. Wrapped Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Wrapped Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano. The Reddit community for Wrapped Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Cardano (WADA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Wrapped Cardano has a current supply of 35,777,697,010.944 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Cardano is 0.36592576 USD and is up 2.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 53 active market(s) with $5,268.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cardano.org.”

