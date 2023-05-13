Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) Trading Down 22.1% Over Last 7 Days

Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 12th. Over the last seven days, Wrapped Everscale has traded down 22.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped Everscale token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0411 or 0.00000153 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped Everscale has a market cap of $73.67 million and $217,922.85 worth of Wrapped Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Everscale Token Profile

Wrapped Everscale’s launch date was May 7th, 2020. Wrapped Everscale’s total supply is 2,082,332,389 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,792,493,029 tokens. Wrapped Everscale’s official message board is blog.everscale.network. The Reddit community for Wrapped Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped Everscale’s official website is everscale.network. Wrapped Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net.

Wrapped Everscale Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Everscale platform. Wrapped Everscale has a current supply of 2,082,266,001 with 1,792,426,680 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Everscale is 0.04189201 USD and is down -1.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $77,033.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://everscale.network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Everscale directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Everscale should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Everscale using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

