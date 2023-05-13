X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USSG) Trading Down 0.1%

X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USSG – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $37.57 and last traded at $37.76. Approximately 11,637 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 654,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.79.

X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.35.

Get X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of USSG. Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $90,881,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $829,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $298,000. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF by 68.2% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 19,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 7,863 shares during the period. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its position in X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 120,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares during the period.

X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (USSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, screened for environmental, social, and governance characteristics. USSG was launched on Mar 7, 2019 and is managed by Xtrackers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.