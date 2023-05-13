Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) Price Target Cut to $39.00

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Guggenheim from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Xencor from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Xencor in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Xencor in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Xencor from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Xencor in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xencor currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $45.33.

Xencor Stock Performance

Shares of XNCR stock opened at $26.75 on Tuesday. Xencor has a 52-week low of $19.35 and a 52-week high of $38.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.43 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

Xencor ( NASDAQ:XNCR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.27). Xencor had a negative return on equity of 19.09% and a negative net margin of 142.32%. The business had revenue of $18.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Xencor’s revenue was down 77.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Xencor will post -2.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Allen Yang sold 1,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.88, for a total transaction of $32,688.72. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 73,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,192,116.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CMO Allen Yang sold 1,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.88, for a total transaction of $32,688.72. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 73,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,192,116.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Bassil I. Dahiyat sold 2,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total value of $89,920.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,134 shares in the company, valued at $8,141,546.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,740 shares of company stock worth $739,628 in the last ninety days. 4.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xencor

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XNCR. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Xencor by 18.7% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,690,231 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $147,832,000 after buying an additional 895,179 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Xencor by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,599,071 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $180,617,000 after buying an additional 744,569 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Xencor in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,034,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Xencor by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,968,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,210,000 after purchasing an additional 488,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Xencor by 348.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 521,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,281,000 after acquiring an additional 405,458 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

About Xencor

Xencor, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

Featured Stories

