Xinyi Solar Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNYIF) Short Interest Down 45.3% in April

Xinyi Solar Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNYIF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,422,100 shares, a decline of 45.3% from the April 15th total of 4,431,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 150.4 days.

Xinyi Solar Price Performance

XNYIF stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.01. 1,237 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,826. Xinyi Solar has a 52-week low of $0.94 and a 52-week high of $1.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.13.

Get Xinyi Solar alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Xinyi Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

Xinyi Solar Company Profile

Xinyi Solar Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, produces and sells solar glass products in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales of Solar Glass and Solar Farm Business. The company offers photovoltaic power station, ultraclear patterned glasses, back glasses, and AR photovoltaic glasses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Xinyi Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xinyi Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.