Xtant Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.65. Xtant Medical shares last traded at $0.62, with a volume of 3,201 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Xtant Medical in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Xtant Medical alerts:

Xtant Medical Trading Down 1.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.24. The firm has a market cap of $66.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 0.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xtant Medical

Xtant Medical ( NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The medical device company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.27 million for the quarter. Xtant Medical had a negative net margin of 13.26% and a negative return on equity of 26.34%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Xtant Medical in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xtant Medical in the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xtant Medical in the 3rd quarter worth about $805,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

About Xtant Medical

(Get Rating)

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc designs, and develops orthobiologics and spinal implant fixation systems to facilitate spinal fusion in complex spine, deformity, and degenerative procedures. Its products include OsteoSponge, OsteoSponge SC, OsteoSelect DBM putty, OsteoSelect Plus DBM putty, OsteoWrap, OsteoSTX, Certex Spinal Fixation System, Axle Interspinous Fusion System, and Calix.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Xtant Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtant Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.