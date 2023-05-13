Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Purchased by Somerville Kurt F

Somerville Kurt F raised its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 112,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the quarter. Xylem comprises about 2.4% of Somerville Kurt F’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Somerville Kurt F’s holdings in Xylem were worth $12,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Xylem by 399.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,951,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360,214 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,390,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,738,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,798 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,828,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,241 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 613.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,183,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 10,957.0% during the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 432,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 428,967 shares in the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 56,298 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total value of $5,527,900.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,235,909.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Xylem news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 15,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total transaction of $1,601,055.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,219,822.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 56,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total value of $5,527,900.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,235,909.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on XYL shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Xylem from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.80.

XYL traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $104.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,242,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,634,386. Xylem Inc. has a one year low of $72.08 and a one year high of $118.58. The company has a market capitalization of $18.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $102.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. Xylem had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 6.53%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through the following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

