Zacks Research Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Novartis in a report released on Tuesday, May 9th. Zacks Research analyst E. Bagri now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.64 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.65. The consensus estimate for Novartis’ current full-year earnings is $6.66 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Novartis’ FY2023 earnings at $6.47 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.89 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.98 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.74 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.44 EPS.

NVS has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Novartis from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.25.

Shares of NYSE:NVS opened at $103.14 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.90. Novartis has a 12 month low of $74.09 and a 12 month high of $105.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.54.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.16. Novartis had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 23.29%. The firm had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. Novartis’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVS. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Novartis by 18.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,556,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,587,000 after buying an additional 240,710 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in Novartis by 3.9% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Novartis by 42.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Novartis by 4.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 95,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,379,000 after purchasing an additional 4,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Novartis by 22.8% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

