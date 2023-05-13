ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZZHGF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZZHGF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,956,300 shares, a growth of 19.4% from the April 15th total of 1,638,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ZZHGF remained flat at $2.49 during trading hours on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.49. ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance has a 1-year low of $2.32 and a 1-year high of $3.55.

About ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance

ZhongAn Online P&C Insurance Co Ltd. engages in the provision of insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Technology, Banking, and Others. The Insurance segment includes a range of online property and casualty insurance business. The Technology segment provides information technology (IT) related business and international IT consulting to its customers.

