ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZZHGF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZZHGF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,956,300 shares, a growth of 19.4% from the April 15th total of 1,638,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:ZZHGF remained flat at $2.49 during trading hours on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.49. ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance has a 1-year low of $2.32 and a 1-year high of $3.55.
About ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance (ZZHGF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/8 – 5/12
- An Updraft Is Brewing For DraftKings
- PepsiCo Hits “Sweet Spot” For APAC Growth, Macros Agree
- High-Risk Mullen Automotive Continues To Build Momentum
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks With Nice Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.