Zytronic (LON:ZYT) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $133.47

Zytronic plc (LON:ZYT – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 133.47 ($1.68) and traded as low as GBX 96 ($1.21). Zytronic shares last traded at GBX 100.50 ($1.27), with a volume of 36,204 shares traded.

Zytronic Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 6.76, a quick ratio of 6.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of £10.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,512.50 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 133.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 133.26.

Get Zytronic alerts:

Zytronic Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th were paid a GBX 2.20 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.52%. This is a boost from Zytronic’s previous dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Zytronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,000.00%.

Zytronic Company Profile

Zytronic plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets interactive touch sensor products. The company offers touchscreens in gaming; retail, leisure, and commercial applications; digital signage; vending; banking; and industrial applications, as well as touch controllers. It provides single and multi-touch sensing technology.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zytronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zytronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.