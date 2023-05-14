10,206 Shares in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Purchased by Ethos Financial Group LLC

Ethos Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $771,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $531,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 812.9% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 95,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,199,000 after purchasing an additional 84,863 shares in the last quarter. Whelan Financial boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Whelan Financial now owns 477,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,038,000 after purchasing an additional 113,578 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 41,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 11,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James J. Burns & Company LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $14,902,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHD stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.05. 2,832,656 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,386,417. The company has a market cap of $44.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.16 and its 200 day moving average is $74.76. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $65.96 and a 12-month high of $79.49.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

