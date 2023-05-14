119,888 Shares in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI) Purchased by Manchester Capital Management LLC

Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 119,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,052,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC owned about 0.12% of FTAI Aviation at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FTAI. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation in the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation in the 3rd quarter valued at $153,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in FTAI Aviation in the 4th quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new position in FTAI Aviation in the 3rd quarter valued at $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.89% of the company’s stock.

FTAI Aviation Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FTAI traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.03. The company had a trading volume of 524,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,052,287. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a 1-year low of $14.29 and a 1-year high of $29.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.43 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.22.

FTAI Aviation Cuts Dividend

FTAI Aviation ( NYSE:FTAI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $292.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.61 million. FTAI Aviation had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 219.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.28) EPS. Analysts expect that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 400.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $29.50 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of FTAI Aviation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on FTAI Aviation from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.86.

About FTAI Aviation

FTAI Aviation is a supplier of CFM56 engines, modules, and materials. They offer aircraft operations and engine maintenance. It offers aviation products that include aircraft leasing, engine leasing, and engine repair capabilities.

