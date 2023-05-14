1,312 Shares in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Purchased by Ellerson Group Inc. ADV

Ellerson Group Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $581,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDY. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 3,750.0% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Shares of MDY stock opened at $444.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $450.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $457.80. SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $398.11 and a 12-month high of $499.48.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

