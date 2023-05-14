14,618 Shares in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Purchased by Ethos Financial Group LLC

Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,133,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTUM. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 93.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 507,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,073,000 after buying an additional 245,795 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 313,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,795,000 after acquiring an additional 50,411 shares during the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $5,415,000. Gries Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $5,165,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 269.2% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,478,000 after acquiring an additional 27,371 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

MTUM traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $140.00. 273,064 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $139.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.60. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $81.37 and a 1-year high of $113.60.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

