19,277 Shares in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Acquired by Ethos Financial Group LLC

Ethos Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 19,277 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $762,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 700 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 111.8% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,057 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WJ Interests LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Verizon Communications from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.82.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VZ traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.59. The company had a trading volume of 10,670,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,505,193. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.55 and a twelve month high of $52.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.87 billion, a PE ratio of 7.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $32.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were given a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.78%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $130,961.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,862,918.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,342 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $126,996.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,901,490. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $130,961.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,862,918.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,107 shares of company stock valued at $749,153 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.