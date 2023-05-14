19,901 Shares in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Acquired by Ellerson Group Inc. ADV

Ellerson Group Inc. ADV purchased a new position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 19,901 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,447,000. FedEx accounts for approximately 3.7% of Ellerson Group Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $904,000. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its holdings in FedEx by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 208,130 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $36,052,000 after acquiring an additional 70,547 shares during the last quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter worth $313,000. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FDX shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on FedEx from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on FedEx from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group set a $260.00 target price on FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on FedEx from $242.00 to $264.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on FedEx from $170.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.41.

Insider Activity

FedEx Stock Performance

In other FedEx news, Director Stephen E. Gorman purchased 1,080 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $230.75 per share, with a total value of $249,210.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,258 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $290,283.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajesh Subramaniam sold 11,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total value of $2,569,986.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,120,967.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 146,486 shares of company stock worth $34,001,009. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE FDX opened at $222.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $222.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.31. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $141.92 and a twelve month high of $248.76. The company has a market capitalization of $56.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.74. FedEx had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 14.93 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.52%.

About FedEx

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Featured Stories

