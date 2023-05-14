2,020 Shares in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Bought by Citizens National Bank Trust Department

Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,020 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of META. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $1,204,636,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $1,115,468,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $1,099,025,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $842,081,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $708,348,000. Institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on META shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $251.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 9,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total transaction of $1,788,877.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,439,524.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 9,967 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total value of $1,788,877.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,452 shares in the company, valued at $14,439,524.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.99, for a total transaction of $67,592.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,725 shares in the company, valued at $5,456,382.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,757 shares of company stock worth $8,196,579. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of META stock opened at $233.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $599.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $212.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.18. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.09 and a 52 week high of $244.92.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

See Also

