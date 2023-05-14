262,360 Shares in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF (BATS:IVAL) Purchased by Ethos Financial Group LLC

Ethos Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF (BATS:IVAL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 262,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,175,000. Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF accounts for 2.1% of Ethos Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVAL. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $994,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 56,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 21,879 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors increased its holdings in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 20,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period.

BATS IVAL traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.07. 2,953 shares of the company were exchanged. Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF has a 52-week low of $27.91 and a 52-week high of $35.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.32. The firm has a market cap of $131.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.97.

About Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF

The Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF (IVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an active, equal-weighted portfolio of developed-market ex-US value stocks, screened for forensic accounting and earnings quality. IVAL was launched on Dec 17, 2014 and is managed by Alpha Architect.

