2,747 Shares in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Purchased by Ethos Financial Group LLC

Ethos Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,747 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $569,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 21,871 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,572,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in Union Pacific by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 70,772 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $14,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,771 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Miramar Capital LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 18,655 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,863,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kidder Stephen W boosted its position in Union Pacific by 283.7% during the fourth quarter. Kidder Stephen W now owns 5,410 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNP has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $221.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $223.00 to $213.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Cowen raised their target price on Union Pacific from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $191.00 to $184.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.56.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

Union Pacific Trading Up 0.5 %

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $532,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,080 shares in the company, valued at $8,324,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE UNP traded up $0.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $198.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,459,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,243,143. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.69 and a fifty-two week high of $242.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $197.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.77. The company has a market cap of $121.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.10.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 57.75% and a net margin of 27.91%. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.