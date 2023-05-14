3,442 Shares in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Acquired by Lodestone Wealth Management LLC

Lodestone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 3,442 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in PayPal by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,857,229 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,250,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,906 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in PayPal by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,690,146 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,846,481,000 after acquiring an additional 590,699 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in PayPal by 2.0% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,668,310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,520,711,000 after purchasing an additional 338,368 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,155,190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,521,399,000 after purchasing an additional 162,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,339,290 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $975,973,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581,583 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Performance

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $61.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.31 and a 1-year high of $103.03. The company has a market cap of $69.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.28% and a net margin of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Edward Jones lowered shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on PayPal from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on PayPal from $136.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on PayPal from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman purchased 26,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $76.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,985,371.05. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,113,885.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Featured Articles

