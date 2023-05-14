3,633 Shares in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH) Bought by Warner Financial Inc.

Warner Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000. Warner Financial Inc. owned 0.06% of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nadler Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $342,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 19.2% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $11,781,000. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $5,592,000. Finally, Seaview Investment Managers LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 13.2% in the third quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC now owns 26,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 3,114 shares during the period.

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF stock opened at $78.67 on Friday. VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF has a one year low of $66.59 and a one year high of $80.62. The company has a market cap of $396.50 million, a P/E ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were given a $0.664 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. This is a boost from VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

The VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (PPH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Pharmaceutical 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest global pharmaceutical firms. PPH was launched on Feb 1, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

