3,700 Shares in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) Bought by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. bought a new position in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000. Foster & Motley Inc. owned 0.06% of America’s Car-Mart at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 31.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 17.6% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 3.3% during the third quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 5,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in America’s Car-Mart by 3.5% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.16% of the company’s stock.

Get America's Car-Mart alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of America’s Car-Mart in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

America’s Car-Mart Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRMT opened at $83.05 on Friday. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.24 and a 52-week high of $127.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.45. The company has a market capitalization of $529.03 million, a P/E ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.42.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.26). America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The company had revenue of $327.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.77 EPS. America’s Car-Mart’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

America’s Car-Mart Profile

(Get Rating)

America’s Car-Mart, Inc engages in the sale of older model used vehicles and the provision of financing for its customers in the United States. It operates dealerships in the South-Central United States. The company was founded by Bill Fleeman in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, AR.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for America's Car-Mart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America's Car-Mart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.