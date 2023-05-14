3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPY) Short Interest Update

3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, a drop of 19.6% from the April 15th total of 23,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 68,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on TGOPY. Barclays raised their price objective on 3i Group from GBX 2,025 ($25.55) to GBX 2,275 ($28.71) in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on 3i Group from GBX 1,875 ($23.66) to GBX 2,075 ($26.18) in a research note on Monday, January 30th.

Get 3i Group alerts:

3i Group Price Performance

3i Group stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.49. 39,235 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,652. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.23. 3i Group has a 12 month low of $5.91 and a 12 month high of $11.66.

About 3i Group

3i Group Plc engages in the private equity and venture capital business. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Infrastructure, and Scandlines. The Private Equity segment is involved in investment and asset management to generate capital returns. The Infrastructure segment includes investing in economic infrastructure and greenfield projects in developed economies.

