ABVC BioPharma (ABVC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

ABVC BioPharma (OTCMKTS:ABVC – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results on Monday, May 15th.

ABVC BioPharma (OTCMKTS:ABVC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04. ABVC BioPharma had a negative net margin of 1,664.74% and a negative return on equity of 253.59%. The firm had revenue of $0.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.03 million.

ABVC BioPharma Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ABVC opened at $0.83 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.71. ABVC BioPharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $2.33. The firm has a market cap of $27.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 0.43.

About ABVC BioPharma

ABVC BioPharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of new drugs and medical devices. The firm’s product pipeline includes ABV-1501, which is a combination therapy for triple negative breast cancer, ABV-1504, which is a botanical reuptake inhibitor that targets norepinephrine, ABV-1505 for treating attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, ABV-1702 to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, ABV-1703 for Pancreatic Cancer, ABV-1601 for treating depression in cancer patients, ABV-1701, which is a vitreous substitute for vitrectomy, ABV-2001, and ABV-2002.

