Achmea Investment Management B.V. Boosts Stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 174.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,483 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,915 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $3,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in American International Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American International Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 89.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AIG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $73.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of American International Group from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of American International Group from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of American International Group from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of American International Group from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

American International Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AIG opened at $52.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.99 billion, a PE ratio of 6.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.92. American International Group, Inc. has a one year low of $45.66 and a one year high of $64.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.35 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 11.71%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

American International Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. This is a positive change from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.80%.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

