Achmea Investment Management B.V. Buys 164 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,824 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Stryker by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,970 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in shares of Stryker by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 18,650 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,778,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Stryker by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,757 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gries Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth about $262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In related news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total transaction of $1,437,190.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,537 shares in the company, valued at $3,563,885.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of SYK opened at $285.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $188.84 and a one year high of $306.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.55, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $284.61 and a 200 day moving average of $259.47.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 13.86%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SYK has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $287.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Stryker in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Stryker from $288.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Stryker from $320.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Stryker from $314.00 to $321.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Stryker presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.86.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

