Achmea Investment Management B.V. Decreases Stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lowered its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,091 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $2,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in CF Industries by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 76,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,918,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in CF Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $245,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CF Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. National Pension Service purchased a new position in CF Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,765,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in CF Industries by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,747,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,653,523,000 after buying an additional 94,482 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on CF Industries from $126.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Mizuho cut their price objective on CF Industries from $101.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Scotiabank raised CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.15.

CF Industries Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of CF opened at $66.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 3.97. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.81 and a 1 year high of $119.60.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.22. CF Industries had a net margin of 29.26% and a return on equity of 42.23%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.70%.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

