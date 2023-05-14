Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $3.51 Million Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,096 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,552 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $3,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 161.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 410 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $78.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.69 and a 1 year high of $83.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.02.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.89. The company had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.07 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 7.00%. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This is an increase from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 44.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TJX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.07.

TJX Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following business segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.