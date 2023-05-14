Achmea Investment Management B.V. Raises Stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 65.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,708 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $3,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

In other MercadoLibre news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 150 shares of MercadoLibre stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,256.00, for a total transaction of $188,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MELI shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,750.00 to $1,700.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,620.00 to $1,770.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,100.00 to $1,460.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,480.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,279.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $64.25 billion, a PE ratio of 104.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,250.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,084.87. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $600.68 and a fifty-two week high of $1,337.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 34.92%. MercadoLibre’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 15.55 earnings per share for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the development of an online commerce platform with a focus on e-commerce and related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Other Countries. The Other Countries segment includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Bolivia, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Uruguay, and the United States of America.

