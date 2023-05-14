Achmea Investment Management B.V. Reduces Stock Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lowered its position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,423 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 387 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $3,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 2.6% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 10,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 4.1% in the third quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 73.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ENPH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $310.00 to $307.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on Enphase Energy from $365.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America lowered Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $227.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Enphase Energy from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Enphase Energy from $285.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.24.

In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total transaction of $1,524,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,735,981.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers acquired 32,900 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $166.88 per share, for a total transaction of $5,490,352.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,490,352. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total value of $1,524,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,735,981.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENPH opened at $167.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.96 billion, a PE ratio of 48.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.42. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.00 and a 1-year high of $339.92.

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

