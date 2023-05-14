Achmea Investment Management B.V. Sells 11,563 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lowered its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,563 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $4,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MQS Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,174,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,047,000 after acquiring an additional 5,516 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 7.1% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 40.6% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 385,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,793,000 after purchasing an additional 111,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Dollar Tree

In other Dollar Tree news, CEO Richard W. Dreiling bought 7,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $142.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,118 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,756. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Dollar Tree news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis acquired 1,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $139.06 per share, for a total transaction of $248,917.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,006 shares in the company, valued at $2,086,734.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard W. Dreiling acquired 7,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $142.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 7,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,756. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $158.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.55. The firm has a market cap of $35.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.66. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.76 and a 12-month high of $175.68.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Dollar Tree from $181.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.67.

Dollar Tree Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

Featured Stories

