Achmea Investment Management B.V. Sells 7,166 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. trimmed its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 29.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,191 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 7,166 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Target were worth $2,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TGT. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Target by 122,068.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,793,906 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $711,368,000 after acquiring an additional 4,789,982 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Target by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,177,540 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,213,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401,559 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Target by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,191,786 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,073,719,000 after acquiring an additional 852,361 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in Target by 184.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 993,105 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $147,367,000 after acquiring an additional 643,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Target in the 3rd quarter worth about $95,286,000. Institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

TGT stock opened at $157.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $160.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.23. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $137.16 and a fifty-two week high of $223.30.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.49. Target had a return on equity of 25.63% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $31.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.24%.

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total value of $5,564,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 191,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,408,422.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TGT. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Target from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Monday, February 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Target in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Target in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Target has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.69.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

