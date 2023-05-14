Achmea Investment Management B.V. Sells 8,982 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. decreased its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,982 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $4,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 357 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RSG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Republic Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.40.

Republic Services Stock Performance

RSG opened at $148.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $136.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.28. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.72 and a 1 year high of $149.30. The stock has a market cap of $46.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.66.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.11. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Republic Services news, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 4,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.56, for a total transaction of $574,842.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Republic Services news, Director Tomago Collins sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total transaction of $202,039.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,604 shares in the company, valued at $1,386,685.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 4,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.56, for a total transaction of $574,842.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Republic Services

(Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Group 3. The Group 1 segment focuses on the business of recycling and solid waste in geographic areas located in western United States. The Group 2 segment includes the recycling and solid waste business in geographic areas located in the southeastern and mid-western and the eastern seaboard of the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.