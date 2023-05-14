Achmea Investment Management B.V. Trims Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lowered its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 31.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,969 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 8,141 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $4,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 105.6% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Trading Up 0.4 %

BDX stock opened at $252.51 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $248.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.59. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $215.90 and a fifty-two week high of $269.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $71.72 billion, a PE ratio of 47.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.54.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.11. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.60.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

