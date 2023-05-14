ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR) Short Interest Up 35.9% in April

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, an increase of 35.9% from the April 15th total of 9,200 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of NYSE ACR traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.60. 10,796 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,780. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 118.26, a quick ratio of 118.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23. ACRES Commercial Realty has a 12 month low of $7.23 and a 12 month high of $11.29.

In other ACRES Commercial Realty news, major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management purchased 1,549 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.30 per share, with a total value of $29,895.70. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 942,425 shares in the company, valued at $18,188,802.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 7,486 shares of company stock valued at $147,085 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in ACRES Commercial Realty by 2,942.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 19,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 18,831 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty by 3.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty in the second quarter valued at about $162,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 87,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 6,864 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty in the first quarter valued at about $130,000. Institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ACR. Raymond James upped their price objective on ACRES Commercial Realty from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of ACRES Commercial Realty in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the origination, holding, and management of commercial mortgage loans, and commercial real estate related debt investments. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

