ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACSAY) Short Interest Update

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACSAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a drop of 46.0% from the April 15th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ACSAY opened at $6.72 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.94. ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios has a 12-month low of $4.10 and a 12-month high of $7.00.

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios Company Profile

ACS Actividades de Construccion y Servicios SA provides construction and engineering services and specializes in civil work projects. It operates through the following segments: Construction, Industrial Services, Services, and Corporate Unit. The Construction segment caters civil works, residential, and non-residential buildings.

