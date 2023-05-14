AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Position Boosted by Nia Impact Advisors LLC

Nia Impact Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,774 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the period. AECOM comprises about 3.7% of Nia Impact Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Nia Impact Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of AECOM worth $6,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ACM. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in AECOM during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in AECOM by 4,060.0% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 416 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in AECOM by 20.3% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 805 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in AECOM during the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AECOM during the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ACM shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on AECOM from $103.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on AECOM from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on AECOM from $94.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com cut AECOM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on AECOM from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

AECOM Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE ACM opened at $78.14 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. AECOM has a 1-year low of $60.74 and a 1-year high of $92.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.49, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.29.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. AECOM had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 2.54%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that AECOM will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

AECOM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.17%.

About AECOM

AECOM engages in the design, manufacture, financing, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment deals with planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

