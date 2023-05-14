aelf (ELF) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $3.42 Million

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. In the last seven days, aelf has traded down 4.9% against the dollar. One aelf token can now be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00001049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. aelf has a market cap of $171.49 million and approximately $3.42 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get aelf alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00006985 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003296 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003412 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003062 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001517 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About aelf

aelf uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 612,186,000 tokens. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. aelf’s official website is aelf.com. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling aelf

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for aelf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for aelf and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.