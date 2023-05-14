AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE) PT Lowered to $21.00

AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of AerSale in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. TheStreet downgraded AerSale from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th.
AerSale Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ ASLE opened at $15.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $795.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.06 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.20. AerSale has a 52-week low of $13.01 and a 52-week high of $21.76.
About AerSale
AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).
