AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE) PT Lowered to $21.00

AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of AerSale in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. TheStreet downgraded AerSale from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th.

Get AerSale alerts:

AerSale Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ASLE opened at $15.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $795.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.06 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.20. AerSale has a 52-week low of $13.01 and a 52-week high of $21.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AerSale

About AerSale

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASLE. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of AerSale by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of AerSale during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in AerSale by 60.9% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in AerSale by 149.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of AerSale by 26.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AerSale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerSale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.