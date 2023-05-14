AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) Downgraded by JMP Securities

JMP Securities cut shares of AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AFCG. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of AFC Gamma from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. TheStreet cut shares of AFC Gamma from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I cut their price target on shares of AFC Gamma from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th.

Get AFC Gamma alerts:

AFC Gamma Price Performance

AFC Gamma stock opened at $10.35 on Thursday. AFC Gamma has a 1 year low of $9.91 and a 1 year high of $19.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.76. The company has a market cap of $212.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a current ratio of 4.90.

AFC Gamma Dividend Announcement

AFC Gamma ( NASDAQ:AFCG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.05. AFC Gamma had a net margin of 44.09% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The firm had revenue of $21.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.40 million. Sell-side analysts predict that AFC Gamma will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 21.64%. AFC Gamma’s payout ratio is 124.44%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AFC Gamma

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of AFC Gamma by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,210,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,715,000 after acquiring an additional 58,293 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in AFC Gamma by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,126,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,699,000 after acquiring an additional 229,831 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in AFC Gamma by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,208,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AFC Gamma by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 822,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,578,000 after acquiring an additional 71,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in AFC Gamma by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 566,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,828,000 after acquiring an additional 40,915 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.90% of the company’s stock.

About AFC Gamma

(Get Rating)

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and invests in senior secured loans, and other types of loans and debt securities for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, and licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AFC Gamma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AFC Gamma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.