agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) Insider Sells $117,675.00 in Stock

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) insider Veeral Desai sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total transaction of $117,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 299,585 shares in the company, valued at $7,834,147.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Veeral Desai also recently made the following trade(s):

Get agilon health alerts:

On Thursday, April 20th, Veeral Desai sold 500 shares of agilon health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total transaction of $13,075.00.

agilon health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AGL opened at $24.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.77 and a beta of 1.13. agilon health, inc. has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $29.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On agilon health

AGL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of agilon health from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of agilon health from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of agilon health from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of agilon health from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of agilon health from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.25.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in agilon health by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in agilon health by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 42,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in agilon health by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 32,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in agilon health by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in agilon health by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 82,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter.

About agilon health

(Get Rating)

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 238,000 senior members, which included 186,300 medicare advantage members and 51,700 medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for agilon health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for agilon health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.